Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in Arctic

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. The upgraded over-the-horizon coastal radar Podsolnukh (Sunflower) has been adapted for its operation in the Arctic, Chief Designer of the Research Institute of Long-Distance Radio Communication Sergei Saprykin told TASS on Friday.

The Podsolnukh has been modernized for its operation in extreme polar conditions for its installation on the Arctic coast," he said at the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.

Institute CEO Alexander Miloslavsky earlier told TASS that the upgraded radar prototype would undergo factory trials before the end of this year.

The Podsolnukh over-the-horizon surface wave coastal radar is designed for detecting sea and air targets at a distance of no less than 400 km. In its automated mode, the radar station can detect and track no less than 300 sea and 100 aerial targets.

The Russian Navy currently operates three Podsolnukh radar stations on the coasts of the Caspian Sea, the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.