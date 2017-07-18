Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 18. /TASS/. The plan is to allocate 60 bln rubles ($1 bln) to prop up Russia’s civil aviation this year, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"Last year only, almost 52 bln rubles were spent within the development program for aviation industry, and 60 bln rubles is planned (to be allocated - TASS) this year," he said.

According to President, the supportive measures are bringing results. The production index for civil aviation totaled 121% last year compared with 2015, he said, adding that the industry still has "technological potential and workforce capacity for further growth and rise on the local and global markets."