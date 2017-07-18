Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017

Lokomotiv FC chief: Brazil’s striker Ari submits documents for Russian citizenshipSport July 18, 15:52
Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017Business & Economy July 18, 15:51
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in RussiaWorld July 18, 15:22
Flying lab to test new engine for Russian transport aircraftBusiness & Economy July 18, 14:59
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episodeSociety & Culture July 18, 14:21
Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global marketsMilitary & Defense July 18, 14:11
Senior official says MC-21 and SSJ-100 will be upgradedMilitary & Defense July 18, 13:48
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshowBusiness & Economy July 18, 13:45
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with ShannonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 13:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 18. /TASS/. The plan is to allocate 60 bln rubles ($1 bln) to prop up Russia’s civil aviation this year, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
"Last year only, almost 52 bln rubles were spent within the development program for aviation industry, and 60 bln rubles is planned (to be allocated - TASS) this year," he said.
According to President, the supportive measures are bringing results. The production index for civil aviation totaled 121% last year compared with 2015, he said, adding that the industry still has "technological potential and workforce capacity for further growth and rise on the local and global markets."