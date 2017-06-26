Back to Main page
Aeroflot passenger flow up 6% due to Manchester United sponsorship

Business & Economy
June 26, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The partnership project between Aeroflot and England's Manchester United football club, which sets Russia’s leading airline as the official carrier of the club, has spurred the company’s passenger flow up more than 6%, Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Savelyev said at the annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

"I’d like to note that Manchester United gives us a serious increase in (foreign - TASS) passenger flow, which we estimate at more than 6%," he said.

The first agreement was signed in 2013 for five years. As official carrier Aeroflot said it would provide strategic advice to the club on travel arrangements for the team and officials and will also provide charter services whenever suitable on its newest long-haul Airbus and Boeing airplanes featuring a state-of-the-art business class experience. Earlier this year a new five-year agreement was signed. Financial aspects of the deal are not disclosed. According to the first agreement, Manchester United received about $40 mln from Aeroflot.

"Let’s say, the Chinese passengers account for half of around 640 mln fans of Manchester United around the globe," Savelyev said.

