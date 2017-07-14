Back to Main page
nvestors to bankroll huge greenhouse complex in Arctic city

Business & Economy
July 14, 17:14 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
KRASNOYARSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Norilsk Greenhouses Company will invest about 700 million rubles ($11.6 million) in construction of a big greenhouse complex in Norilsk, the company's co-founder Yevgeny Klachkov told TASS on Friday.

"Right now we continue the geology works and works on connecting the infrastructures, and then we shall begin construction of a greenhouse complex of the fifth generation," he said. "The complex will take 1.5 hectares, and the investments will make about 700 million rubles."

The company's representative added they hoped to receive a loan.

Earlier, Norilsk, Mayor Oleg Jurilov said the construction might be supported from the Fund for development of mono-industrial cities.

The company plans putting the complex's parts operational in stages, which will take 2.5-3 years.

"This means, during the first year we shall make ready 0.5 hectares, next year - another 0.5 hectares, and so forth," the co-founder said.

The complex will produce about 350 tonnes of tomatoes and 100 tonnes of cucumbers. "Thus, the city will depend less on vegetables supplied from other regions," the businessman said. This year, he continued, the company has opened in the city a greenhouse complex worth 100 million rubles ($1.6 million) to grow there salad, dill, parsley and Basil.

Norilsk is an Arctic city, in the northern part of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The population is 176,000 (the Territory's second biggest city). The main industrial facility, which has formed the city, is Norilsk Nickel's Arctic branch. About 20% of the world's nickel is produced there.

