Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Adverse ice conditions force floating Arctic university to redraw its route

Business & Economy
July 12, 12:09 UTC+3 BARENTS SEA

The route of the Arctic floating university on board the Professor Molchanov scientific vessel was changed due to the complicated ice situation in the Barents Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

BARENTS SEA, July 12. /TASS/. The route of the Arctic floating university on board the Professor Molchanov scientific vessel was changed due to the complicated ice situation in the Barents Sea. The vessel, passing Novaya Zemlya, will head for the western part of the Franz-Joseph Land, TASS correspondent said on Tuesday.

Read also

Scientists call Arctic 'blank space' on world archaeology map

"We had to change the route because of the complicated ice situation between the Zhelaniya Cape, north of Novaya Zemlya, and the Franz-Joseph Land, which threatened the planned works on taking water tests at certain designated points," the expedition's head Konstantin Zaikov told TASS. "Tomorrow we shall get to the Russkaya Bay of Novaya Zemlya, from where we shall head for the Salma Island."

In three days, the vessel will reach Alexandra Land - the westernmost island of Franz-Joseph Land. Thus, the route would continue in the reverse: from the western and south-western parts of the archipelago to its northern and eastern parts. All the hydrology research from Franz-Joseph Land to the Zhelaniye Cape will be made on the way back, like the work on the Oran Islands and Novaya Zemlya.

The expedition members will make research in meteorology, hydrochemistry, geology, and will study flora and fauna of the sea and shore, as well as will take soil tests. The expedition features 58 people, where 30 are students of Russian and foreign universities.

The floating university left the mainland on Saturday, July 8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea warns military standoff will lead to US self-destruction
2
Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage
3
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EU
4
Russia, Egypt to sign agreement on industrial zone formation in autumn
5
Withdrawal from nuclear deal will bring no good to Iran, says Russian diplomat
6
First two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition yield 55 inked agreements
7
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printers
TOP STORIES
Реклама