Russia’s National Payment Cards System considering acceptance of Mir cards in UAE

Experts prove proactively boosting power lines’ capacity does not reduce energy costsScience & Space July 13, 14:24
Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 14:22
Russian arms exporter raked in $65 bln for selling over 1,300 aircraft since 2000Military & Defense July 13, 14:16
Archaeologists discover ancient wooden coffin with teenager’s skeleton in CrimeaSociety & Culture July 13, 13:40
Yandex.Taxi, Uber agree on combining businesses in Russia and neighboring countriesBusiness & Economy July 13, 13:26
Nemtsov's family vows to pursue masterminds behind murder with more legal actionRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 13:21
Press review: Anti-Iran bill may rectify Paris-Moscow ties and embassy estate spat lingersPress Review July 13, 13:00
NATO-Russia Council meeting kicks off in BrusselsWorld July 13, 12:55
Russian border agents nab ‘wayfarer’ trying to cross Kerch Strait on plastic bottle raftSociety & Culture July 13, 12:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s National Payment Cards System (NSPC) is discussing the initiative to provide acceptance of the Mir payment cards with the United Arab Emirates, NSPC Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Komlev said Thursday.
"We’re discussing it with the Arab Emirates. We’re mulling countries with a big tourist flow from Russia," he said when asked about the progress in talks regarding Mir cards acceptance.
According to Komlev, similar talks would be held in the Czech Republic soon. Also, he said, such countries as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and, probably, Tajikistan, may start accepting Mir in near future.
Earlier on Thursday Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina said the regulator’s short-term target is to provide acceptance of the Mir payment cards within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
According to Nabiullina, 10.6 mln Mir cards have been issued as of now, with more than 2 mln issued over the past six weeks.
The need to develop a national payment system in Russia was prompted by the U.S. sanctions imposed in the spring of 2014. Due to the sanctions, the world’s two largest payment systems Visa and MasterCard blocked transactions with the cards of Russia’s Rossiya Bank, its subsidiary Sobinbank, and SMP Bank without any notice on March 21, 2014.