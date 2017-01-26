Back to Main page
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system

Business & Economy
January 26, 16:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
97% of ATMs and over 75% of terminals accept the Mir card, according to Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Yevgeny Bushmin
Read also
Russia preparing draft law granting foreign banks access to Mir payment system — media

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Mir national payment system is successfully gathering steam, with 176 Russian banks already participating in it, Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Yevgeny Bushmin said on Thursday.

"To date, 176 banks are system participants, 97% of ATMs and over 75% of terminals accept the Mir card," Bushmin said.

A draft law related to the next stage in developing the national payment system was forwarded to the State Duma, he added.

Mir is Russia’s national payment system, with its first cards issued in December 2015. It consists of debit and classic cards and supports overdraft options.

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
