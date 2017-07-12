Egypt, Turkmenistan not ready to join oil production cut deal — OPEC Secretary General

ISTANBUL, July 12. /TASS/. Egypt and Turkmenistan participating in talks with OPEC regarding their participation in the oil production limiting agreement have not yet confirmed their readiness to join the deal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

"No update. We have not met. They [Egypt and Turkmenistan - TASS] can't confirm their position until we meet," Barkindo said.

OPEC and non-OPEC countries extended the oil production limiting agreement for nine months until March 2018 at the meeting in Vienna on May 25.