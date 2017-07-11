Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Tehran stress significance of implementing Iran nuclear deal

Business & Economy
July 11, 16:55 UTC+3

The Russian side pointed out that Iran strictly complies with its liabilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of the implementation of agreements on the Iranian nuclear program by all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), the Russian foreign minister said on Tuesday after Teheran consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian diplomats.

The sides "conducted a detailed analysis of the current situation over the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and exchange views on issues of international security of mutual concern," the ministry said.

Read also

Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'

"The Russian side pointed out that Iran strictly complies with its liabilities under the JCPOA, which is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a regular basis," the ministry said. "Russia and Iran stressed the importance of keeping the agreements in place and noted the efficiency of this mechanism from the point of view of ensuring international and regional security, as well as nuclear non-proliferation."

"It was stressed that the guarantee of sustainable and successful implementation of the JCPOA for a long-term perspective is its signatories’ and other parties’ concerned commitment to their liabilities," the ministry stressed.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US
3
Moscow regrets Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall
4
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea
5
Lavrov, Mogherini to discuss Russia-EU ties on July 11
6
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
7
EU Council endorses Association Agreement with Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Реклама