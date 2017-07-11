Moscow, Tehran stress significance of implementing Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of the implementation of agreements on the Iranian nuclear program by all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), the Russian foreign minister said on Tuesday after Teheran consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian diplomats.

The sides "conducted a detailed analysis of the current situation over the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and exchange views on issues of international security of mutual concern," the ministry said.

"The Russian side pointed out that Iran strictly complies with its liabilities under the JCPOA, which is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a regular basis," the ministry said. "Russia and Iran stressed the importance of keeping the agreements in place and noted the efficiency of this mechanism from the point of view of ensuring international and regional security, as well as nuclear non-proliferation."

"It was stressed that the guarantee of sustainable and successful implementation of the JCPOA for a long-term perspective is its signatories’ and other parties’ concerned commitment to their liabilities," the ministry stressed.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.