Central Bank may cut key rate to 8.5-8.25% by yearend — ex- finance minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank may reduce its key rate to 8.5% and even 8.25% per annum by the end of 2017, Chief of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Aleksei Kudrin said Tuesday.

"My outlook (for the Central Bank’s key rate - TASS) has been 8.5% as of yearend, and it is still the same - 8.5%, maybe even 0.25 percentage points lower," he said.

The regulator’s board of directors decided to cut the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.00% per annum on June 16. The board noted that inflation is close to the target, inflation expectations keep declining, and economic activity is recovering. Inflation risks were down in the short term, while they remain in place in the medium term. The Bank of Russia said it will continue to conduct moderately tight monetary policy to maintain inflation close to the 4% target. It also sees room for cutting the key rate in the second half of 2017. The next board meeting focused on the key rate is planned for July 28, 2017.