Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Central Bank may cut key rate to 8.5-8.25% by yearend — ex- finance minister

Business & Economy
July 11, 10:38 UTC+3

The regulator’s board of directors decided to cut the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.00% per annum on June 16

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 9%

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank may reduce its key rate to 8.5% and even 8.25% per annum by the end of 2017, Chief of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Aleksei Kudrin said Tuesday.

"My outlook (for the Central Bank’s key rate - TASS) has been 8.5% as of yearend, and it is still the same - 8.5%, maybe even 0.25 percentage points lower," he said.

The regulator’s board of directors decided to cut the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.00% per annum on June 16. The board noted that inflation is close to the target, inflation expectations keep declining, and economic activity is recovering. Inflation risks were down in the short term, while they remain in place in the medium term. The Bank of Russia said it will continue to conduct moderately tight monetary policy to maintain inflation close to the 4% target. It also sees room for cutting the key rate in the second half of 2017. The next board meeting focused on the key rate is planned for July 28, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles
2
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
3
Russia's Rusal plans to issue panda bonds worth 1 bln yuan by yearend
4
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
5
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens
6
Expert says Ukraine very 'far away' from NATO right now
7
Putin acknowledges he owns a Japanese motorbike
TOP STORIES
Реклама