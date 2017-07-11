Back to Main page
Cabinet of Ministers imposes restrictions on buying foreign equipment for GLONASS

Business & Economy
July 11, 7:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The note says that the taken decision is aimed at increasing competitiveness of Russian products

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian government has listed equipment for the GLONASS system as a foreign-made equipment that is restricted access for purchasing for state and municipal needs, the Cabinet of Ministers posted the report with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s signature on its web site on Tuesday.

"Under the signed order, the GLONASS equipment, electronic warning system, electronic equipment for security and traffic control were added to this list due to the fact that micro schemes and modules for the GLONASS navigation equipment had been developed and studied in Russia, as well as the production of lighting facilities and its parts that compete with foreign analogs in their specifications," the explanatory note to the document says.

The note says that the taken decision is aimed at increasing competitiveness of Russian products, reduction of the domestic market dependency on imported goods in the spheres of security and traffic control, as well as development of microelectronic products.

