Russian energy minister calls for smooth exit from oil output cut deal

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Big data will transform the oil industry and will have a serious effect on "established habits" in the sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Big data with regard to energy can not only sharply reduce the cost of energy, potentially removing excess costs from producers, but also have a disruptive effect on the production and logical chains, on consumer habits," he said.

Smooth exit from the oil output cut deal is a reasonable solution, might take several months, he added.

Turkish stream

Turkey will determine the point of land access for the Turkish Stream in the near future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As for the Turkish Stream, the have discussed the need to obtain a final confirmation of the point of land access. There are no disagreements now. I think that in the near future it will be determined," he said.

Akkuyu NPP

Turkey will issue all permits for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) before the end of 2017, the construction will begin in 2018, he went on.

"Minister Albayrak noted that this year they will issue all final construction permits. I think that in 2018 we can already begin construction," the Russian Minister said.