Digital economy, smart production to top agenda of INNOPROM exhibition

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The industrial Internet, innovations for industry, automation and robotics, machine building and component production will be the main issues of the business program of the INNOPROM-2017 international industrial exhibition, which is opening in Yekaterinburg, a city in the Urals region.

The INNOPROM exhibition first held in Yekaterinburg seven years ago, has become the main export showcase of the Russian industry in recent years bringing together representatives of thousands of companies from all over the world. This year Japan became the event’s partner country.

One of the guests of the exhibition will be Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader arrived in Yekaterinburg on Sunday and took part in the event’s opening ceremony, where he said that the digital technologies are a "powerful resource" for Russia’s development. According to Putin, Russian companies that are actively introducing advanced digital technologies will be represented at the exhibition this year.

"It is very important to see their real effectiveness and practical results, such as better working conditions, an increase in labor efficiency, cost reduction, modern level of management and, ultimately, an improved competitiveness of domestic products, goods and services," the president said.

The digital economy was one of the key issues on the agenda of the G20 summit, which ended in Hamburg on July 8. According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the share of digital production and services in developed economies is already over 5%, and experts predict its further increase.

"Today we are direct participants in the biggest technological revolution," Manturov said at the INNOPROM opening ceremony.

The exhibition’s agenda includes ten major international conferences along with more than 100 specialized round-table discussions, industry seminars and presentations. Taking part in it will be representatives of about 600 industrial companies from 95 countries.

In addition to Manturov, the Russian government will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Drovkovich and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin. The exhibition will be attended by the heads of all major Russian industrial corporations.