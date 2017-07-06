Back to Main page
Sberbank plans to set up internal blockchain integrator

Business & Economy
July 06, 17:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Read also

Blockchain technology may be widely used in Russia only within 7-10 years

ST. PETERSBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Sberbank plans to set up an internal blockchain integrator implementing IT solutions in the blockchain technology sphere, executive director of its corporate and investment banking arm Sberbank CIB Sergey Polikanov said on Thursday.

"We have plans to set up our own blockchain integrator that will make proprietary industrial IT solutions and we will be able to offer them to the banking community," Polikanov said.

Regulatory documents on the blockchain technology may appear by the end of this year, the banker said.

"I do not rule out legislative acts governing blockchain issues will appear by the end of the year," Polikanov added.

Blockchain is the technology of distributed databases (ledgers) based on continuously extended chain of records and resistant to forgery, review, hacking and theft of information.

