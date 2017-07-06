Sberbank plans to set up internal blockchain integrator

Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov saysSport July 06, 18:53
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressiveWorld July 06, 18:39
FIFA World Cup trophy to visit 50 countries ahead of 2018 tournamentSport July 06, 18:17
Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight versionScience & Space July 06, 18:15
Hermitage Museum to keep psychic cat to make forecasts for 2018 World CupSociety & Culture July 06, 17:24
Russian diplomat calls OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun incident ‘disappointing’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 16:51
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EURussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 16:22
Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans' 'forced labor' in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 15:31
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense July 06, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Sberbank plans to set up an internal blockchain integrator implementing IT solutions in the blockchain technology sphere, executive director of its corporate and investment banking arm Sberbank CIB Sergey Polikanov said on Thursday.
"We have plans to set up our own blockchain integrator that will make proprietary industrial IT solutions and we will be able to offer them to the banking community," Polikanov said.
Regulatory documents on the blockchain technology may appear by the end of this year, the banker said.
"I do not rule out legislative acts governing blockchain issues will appear by the end of the year," Polikanov added.
Blockchain is the technology of distributed databases (ledgers) based on continuously extended chain of records and resistant to forgery, review, hacking and theft of information.