Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Blockchain technology may be widely used in Russia only within 7-10 years

Business & Economy
June 02, 13:25 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Blockchain is a technology of distributed ledgers based on continuously extended chain of records and resistant to hacking

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The blockchain technology may be massively launched in Russia within 7-10 years, Central Bank’s Deputy Chairperson Olga Skorobogatova said on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s Central Bank to develop national cryptocurrency

"I think it will take us 7-10 years - not only the financial sector, but other sectors as well - to launch the production of this technology for serious projects," she said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).

Blockchain is a technology of distributed databases (ledgers) based on continuously extended chain of records and resistant to forgery, review, hacking and theft of information.

The Bank of Russia announced the creation of a consortium to explore the technology last summer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cyber security
Companies
Sberbank
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама