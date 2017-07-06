Rostec and Hitachi to partner in waste processing project

Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans’ compulsory work in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 15:31
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. RT-Invest affiliated with Rostec state corporation will build five waste incineration plants in Moscow and Kazan in cooperation with Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Nova acting as an investor and construction technology provider, Chief Executive Officer of RT-Invest Andrei Shipelov said at a press conference on Thursday.
"Further to technology, Hitachi Zosen Nova has also become an investment partner. I would like to stress this is partnership for many years, probably for decades," Shipelov said.
RT-Invest managed to reach an agreement with the foreign partner on production localization in Russia, the senior manager said. "We are already able to provide localization at the level of 55%," he noted.
Five plants will be able to process 2.95 mln tonnes of waste and generate 335 MW of electric power, Shipelov said. Four of them with the capacity of 700,000 tonnes will be in Moscow and one plant with the capacity of 550,000 will be located in Kazan.
The first plant will be built in 2021 and all the plants will reach the design capacity in 2023.