Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rostec and Hitachi to partner in waste processing project

Business & Economy
July 06, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first plant will be built in 2021

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. RT-Invest affiliated with Rostec state corporation will build five waste incineration plants in Moscow and Kazan in cooperation with Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Nova acting as an investor and construction technology provider, Chief Executive Officer of RT-Invest Andrei Shipelov said at a press conference on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s waste recycling industry needs $2.3 bln investment — minister

"Further to technology, Hitachi Zosen Nova has also become an investment partner. I would like to stress this is partnership for many years, probably for decades," Shipelov said.

RT-Invest managed to reach an agreement with the foreign partner on production localization in Russia, the senior manager said. "We are already able to provide localization at the level of 55%," he noted.

Five plants will be able to process 2.95 mln tonnes of waste and generate 335 MW of electric power, Shipelov said. Four of them with the capacity of 700,000 tonnes will be in Moscow and one plant with the capacity of 550,000 will be located in Kazan.

The first plant will be built in 2021 and all the plants will reach the design capacity in 2023.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама