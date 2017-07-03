Climate change threatens Russia with annual 1-2% GDP loss

Diplomat says US and EU may discuss anti-Russian sanctions at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 21:30
Russia’s agriculture minister expects food embargo to be in effect until 2020Business & Economy July 03, 20:12
Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 19:13
Diplomat warns West seeking to present Balkans as sphere of its exclusive interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 18:42
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:31
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:08
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 yearsBusiness & Economy July 03, 18:06
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:57
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific OceanScience & Space July 03, 17:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ROME, July 3. /TASS/. Climate change threatens Russia with a 1-2% GDP loss per year, Russian Agriculture of Minister Alexander Tkachev told journalists on the sidelines of the 40th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
"Russian studies of the effects of climate change on the economy of our country until 2030 indicate a threat of 1-2% GDP losses per year on average," the Minister said.