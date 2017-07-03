Back to Main page
Climate change threatens Russia with annual 1-2% GDP loss

Business & Economy
July 03, 20:09 UTC+3
Russia may ratify Paris climate agreement by 2020

ROME, July 3. /TASS/. Climate change threatens Russia with a 1-2% GDP loss per year, Russian Agriculture of Minister Alexander Tkachev told journalists on the sidelines of the 40th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

"Russian studies of the effects of climate change on the economy of our country until 2030 indicate a threat of 1-2% GDP losses per year on average," the Minister said.

Climate change
