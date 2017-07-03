Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports

Business & Economy
July 03, 16:45 UTC+3 NORILSK

Gradually, the entire system of the Arctic airports will be restored and reconstructed, the president’s envoy Sergei Ivanov said

Share
1 pages in this article

NORILSK, July 3. /TASS/. Russia will begin within a few years the program on reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports, the president’s envoy Sergei Ivanov told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Price tag to reconstruct two Arctic airports nearly $5 mln

"We have a program to reconstruct 18 Arctic airports (…) and thus, not in just one year of course, but gradually, we shall restore and reconstruct the entire system of the Arctic airports from Pevek to Murmansk, which surely will favor the economic and social development of the Arctic," the envoy said.

Head of the Russian federal agency for the air transport Alexander Neradko told TASS as yet the amount of investments is not clear. "The reconstruction costs would be clear during the feasibility studies, which has not been done yet," he said, however without quoting any time frame for the airports’ reconstruction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
2
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
3
Russia’s non-resource exports may double to $200 bln by 2025
4
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
5
Putin may come up with interesting proposals on combating terrorism at G20
6
Russia plans reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports
7
Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membership
TOP STORIES
Реклама