Russia plans reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports

NORILSK, July 3. /TASS/. Russia will begin within a few years the program on reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports, the president’s envoy Sergei Ivanov told TASS on Monday.
"We have a program to reconstruct 18 Arctic airports (…) and thus, not in just one year of course, but gradually, we shall restore and reconstruct the entire system of the Arctic airports from Pevek to Murmansk, which surely will favor the economic and social development of the Arctic," the envoy said.
Head of the Russian federal agency for the air transport Alexander Neradko told TASS as yet the amount of investments is not clear. "The reconstruction costs would be clear during the feasibility studies, which has not been done yet," he said, however without quoting any time frame for the airports’ reconstruction.