Reconstruction of two Arctic airports to cost some $4.9 million

MURMANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Reconstruction of two airports in the Murmansk region will be a key stage in development of the local transport infrastructure. The regional government told TASS this will be a part of the project to develop the transport-logistics cluster in the region.

Investments in flights

The priority would be reconstruction of the international airport in Murmansk. Here the modernization will be done at the expenses of the federal budget and private investors.

The owner will invest in the Murmansk airport’s modernization about 280 million rubles (about $4.9 million) within next five years. First investments will be made in a fleet of specialized machines.

The Khibiny airport in Apatity, serving the growing flow of passengers and cargoes in the central and southern parts of the Murmansk region, as well as tourists going to the Khibiny ski resort, will be reconstructed in 2017-2020. The works will include reconstruction of the terminal and of the port’s infrastructures, including the international terminal, the engineering facilities, upgrade of machines and equipment.

Transport hub

Besides modernization of the airports, other transport spheres also develop north of the Polar Circle. The region’s biggest logistics project is the Murmansk transport hub - the project began a few years ago. The transport hub will offer a year-round deepwater center for reloading of liquid (oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas) and other (coal, fertilizers, ferrous ore and other concentrates) cargoes, containers, construction cargo, supplies to the Arctic deposits and industrial centers, located along the Northern Sea Route. The hub will be integrated into international transport corridors North-South and West-East.

The project’s other objectives are development of infrastructures and industrial facilities for serving navigation along the Northern Sea Route and for development of passenger infrastructures of the air, road and railway transport.

Under the project, in addition to new or upgraded transport infrastructure, another big construction plans are related to coal and oil terminals west of the Kola Bay and a container terminal on the Eastern shore. Construction of the coal terminal is synchronized with organization of the railway infrastructure on the western shore of the Kola Bay - thus, reloading of dusty cargo will be relocated from the western shore, where Murmansk residential areas are. The Kola Bay’s oil reloading complex will allow exporting not raw oil, like it happens now, but oil products with higher added value. Construction of a container terminal is necessary for development of transit services along the Northern Sea Route.

"Reconstruction of the existing and construction of future facilities of port infrastructures will improve the port’s throughput capacity and thus the cargo turnover by 2025 will reach 70 million tonnes a year," the regional government said.

Renovated marine station

Other important facilities of the Murmansk transport hub are the modernized Murmansk marine station and the pier for long voyages. The pier was renovated in January, 2015 - its length grew by 59m to 206.6 meters, the width grew by six meters to 19.6 - now it may serve passenger vessels which are more than 180m long, 25m high and which draft is almost six meters. The project’s cost was 746.755 million rubles (about $13 million).

The marine station re-opened on the day Murmansk celebrated its 100th anniversary in October, 2016. In the renovation, the station’s square doubled to 3,462 square meters. The reconstruction cost was 461.23 million rubles (about $8 million). The region’s authorities have voiced already the forecast more tourists will take cruise voyages.