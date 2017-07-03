Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The capital outflow from Russia recorded by analysts is a situational process, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We continue believing that certain volatility is always possible: capital smoothly comes into the country and smoothly leaves it. These are largely opportunistic factors. Certain processes substitute the other ones depending on specific investment parameters turning more attractive for investors. Therefore this is a fairly volatile situational process," Peskov told reporters.