Foreign businesses lack state guarantees for their investment in Russia

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Foreign businesses operating in Russia lack guarantees from the state that the terms of investment will remain unchanged, Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov said in an annual report to the Russian president.

Accroding to Titov, this fact affects Russia’s foreign investment potential.

"A foreign investor has no guarantees that terms and conditions of investing in Russia will remain unchanged. There is a risk that the state may revoke previously introduced measures intended to stimulate investment," the report reads.

"Investors are unable to evaluate the risks and potential expenditures in case regulations are amended. This seriously decreases Russia’s investment potential and prevents due observance of requirements, established by the state," the document continues.

The report also says that innovation companies are not receiving proper guarantees of protection for the results of their scientific research, and this creates additional risks for foreign investors.

"At the same time, there is a negative tendency toward introducing the possibility of limiting the investors’ intellectual property rights by introducing mandatory licensing of intellectual rights or by amending the concept of exhaustion of intellectual property rights through introducing parallel importing," the report reads.