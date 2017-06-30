Gazprom ready to apply to international arbitration for protection of its investments

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Gazprom will apply to Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers for protection of its investments within the intergovernmental agreement framework and then to international arbitration if violations are not cured, Chef Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexei Miller said on Friday at a press conference.

"An agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments was signed in 1998 between Russia and Ukraine. Gazprom made a decision relying on that agreement to send a notice to the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine to cure violations. If violations are not closed out, then Gazprom will approach international arbitration as provided in the current agreement, based on provisions of 1998 agreement," Miller said.