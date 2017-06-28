Back to Main page
Skolkovo Foundation proactively cooperating with China — IT projects director

Business & Economy
June 28, 18:41 UTC+3 SHANGHAI

"Our startups have a demand for the China market and understand its prospects," IT projects director of the Foundation Sergei Shubin said

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

SHANGHAI, June 28. /TASS/. The Skolkovo Foundation has established close cooperation with China and tries to help Russian companies in entering the Chinese market, IT projects director of the Foundation Sergei Shubin told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Foxconn subsidiary to establish research and development center in Skolkovo

"Interaction is fairly close. The only overseas representative office of the Skolkovo Foundation is in China," Shubin said.

The China market "is large and promising," Shubin said. "Our companies working in the telecom sphere definitely express the desire and target markets of China and Southeast Asia. We are to help these companies to open doors to this market," he said.

"Our startups have a demand for the China market and understand its prospects," the expert added.

