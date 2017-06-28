Gazprom to adapt operating model for Turkey to changing market climate

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Gazprom will adapt the specific operating model on the Turkish gas market for a long-term to changing situation on the energy market of the country, official spokesperson of the Russian gas holding Sergey Kupriyanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are keeping a close eye on development trends of the Turkish energy market and considering various options of cooperation with Turkish consumers. The specific operating model for the long term will be adapted to the changing situation on the energy market of this country," the spokesperson said.

Gazprom Group is withdrawing from Turkish gas business by selling its share in Akfel Holding trader nationalized late in 2016, Kommersant newspaper said earlier. Gazprom may completely withdraw from the Turkish market, considering its earlier announced plans to sell another asset in the country - Bosphorus Gaz.

The Turkish gas market is highly important for Gazprom as the second one in terms of export volume, Kupriyanov said.

"We assume that the role of Turkey as the largest energy player in the region will continue growing. We are developing a new major infrastructural project Turkish Stream in this regard, which will bring large gas volumes directly to the country," he added.

Russian gas is delivered in Turkey to Botas state company and private companies having the right to import gas from Russia.