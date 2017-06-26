Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran reluctant to make wheat tariff concessions within EAEU free trade zone

Business & Economy
June 26, 13:13 UTC+3

No agreements were made following the consultations, the negotiations will continue

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Iran is ready to make tariff concessions on a wide range of agriculture products, excluding wheat, refined oil, mineral water and cigarettes, within a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that is being formed now, according to Russian Agriculture Ministry’s report released after another round of consultations on a temporary agreement making for the creation of Iran-EAEU free trade zone attended by Deputy Minister Evgeny Gromyko.

"In its maximum proposal presented at the round, Iran demonstrated its readiness to make concessions under the terms requested by member-states, in almost all items the EAEU is interested in, excluding wheat, refined oil, mineral water and cigarettes," the ministry said.

Read also

Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-states

No agreements were made following the consultations as the sides failed to reach a "mutually acceptable compromise, the negotiations will continue," the report said.

Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia approved the proposals on the launch of negotiations on a free trade zone with Iran, Egypt, India and Singapore at the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in December 2016. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said then that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had expressed interest in signing an interim agreement with the EAEU, leading to the formation of a free trade zone.

On March 7, 2017, the intergovernmental committee of the Eurasian Economic Union made a resolution to start preparation of a relevant agreement. The document was approved following the results of the committee’s meeting held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an international integration economic association of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The EAEU came into existence from January 1, 2015 having superseded the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAaEC) that functioned from 2000 to 2014.

The Treaty on the establishment of the EAEU was signed by the presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan on May 29, 2014 in Astana.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to wean off Ukrainian gas turbine engines by mid-2018
2
Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdog
3
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
4
Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval show
5
Russia and India may ink deal on frigate supplies by end of July
6
Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economy
7
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
TOP STORIES
Реклама