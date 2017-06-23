Russia ready to deliver gas to South, Southeast Europe through Turkey

ANAPA, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply gas to South and Southeast Europe via Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during the telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"If our partners have a desire, we will be ready to deliver gas over the territory of Turkey to South and Southeast Europe," the Russian President said.

"I assure you we will decently present your interests also because our interests fully coincide in this case," Putin told Erdogan.