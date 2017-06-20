Geological oil and gas resources in Laptev Sea can be up 'very promising'

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A new field was discovered on the Khatanga oil area in the Arctic, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil major Igor Sechin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Preliminary studies in the Laptev Sea zone shows that geological reserves are up to 9.5 bln tonnes, according to tentative estimates," Sechin said.

"We can report today on the basis of the completed preliminary analysis that we are on the verge of discovering a major field," the chief executive said. The task of Rosneft is to continue research down to the depth of five thousand meters for studies of reservoirs, Sechin said.

"Our geologists say it will be a unique field," he added.