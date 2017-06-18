Back to Main page
Russian oil major Rosneft discovers new hydrocarbon deposit on Artic shelf

Business & Economy
June 18, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The resource potential of new deposit increases as the drilling continues, the company said

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft has discovered a new hydrocarbon deposit while drilling an exploration well in Khatanga Bay of the Laptev Sea in the east Arctic area, the company announced on Sunday.

The resource potential of the newly-discovered hydrocarbon deposit has yet to be specified, the company said.

"In the process of drilling the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well from the shore of the Khara-Tumus Peninsula on the shelf of Khatanga Bay of the Laptev Sea, three core samples were taken from depths of 2,305 meters to 2,363, which showed high oil saturation with a predominance of light oily fractions. Based on initial studies, it can be concluded that a new oilfield has been discovered, the resource potential of which increases as the drilling continues," the company said in a press release.

