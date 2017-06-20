Rosneft eying options to participate in new oil and gas projects in Brazil

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas major Rosneft that started exploration drilling in the Solim·es Basin in Brazil is considering options to take part in other oil and gas projects in the country, head of oil and gas department of the Brazilian Energy Ministry Marcio Felix told TASS on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Russian-Brazilian business forum in Moscow.

"Now there are studying all the opportunities in Brazil," the official said. He did not specify the timeline for commercial oil production start in the project. "The area is a very challenging - jungles," Felix said. Production may not start earlier than in several years, he added.

Exploration drilling of another Russian oil producer Lukoil in the Solim·es Basin was successful Felix said earlier today. Gas and light oil reserves were discovered.

Rosneft, Gazprom and Lukoil are currently examining an opportunity to participate in the oil and gas tender in Brazil to be held on September 27, Felix added.