Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom can close sale of Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale by end of 2017

Business & Economy
June 19, 18:34 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Rosatom can close the deal on sale of 49% in Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to a consortium of Turkish company by 2017 year-end, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Kirill Komarov said on Monday.

"Concerning the deal completion timing, we will formally approach the Turkish government for approval of shareholders and this deal now, after the term sheet signing. As soon as we get it, we will start working on legal documents," Komarov said. "We set a task together with our partners to complete this deal by the end of this year, subject to intensive work," he said.

The first unit 

Russian nuclear energy corporation intends to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu plant in 2023: 

"If everything goes smoothly, we will be able to launch the first unit in the year 2023, which marks 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey," Komarov said.

Last week, Akkuyu Nuclear, the project’s company, received a license to generate electricity for 49 years. This summer the company expects to obtain a permit for the construction of the so-called non-nuclear part of the plant, for example, the turbine island, auxiliary buildings and facilities. Akkuyu Nuclear expects to receive the main license in 2018.

The governments of Russia and Turkey signed a cooperation Agreement in Ankara on May 12, 2010. The agreement provides for construction of a nuclear power plant consisting of four power units of NPP-2006 project with VVER-1200 reactors of total capacity 4.800 MW in Mersin province located on the southern coast of Turkey.

Read also

Putin expects Akkuyu nuclear power plant to become strategic investment

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosatom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Foreign buyers interested in new engine for Russian MC-21 aircraft
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators
5
German top diplomat points to major hurdles in forming united 'sanctions' stance with US
6
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegration
TOP STORIES
Реклама