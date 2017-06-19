Rosatom can close sale of Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale by end of 2017

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Rosatom can close the deal on sale of 49% in Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to a consortium of Turkish company by 2017 year-end, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Kirill Komarov said on Monday.

"Concerning the deal completion timing, we will formally approach the Turkish government for approval of shareholders and this deal now, after the term sheet signing. As soon as we get it, we will start working on legal documents," Komarov said. "We set a task together with our partners to complete this deal by the end of this year, subject to intensive work," he said.

The first unit

Russian nuclear energy corporation intends to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu plant in 2023:

"If everything goes smoothly, we will be able to launch the first unit in the year 2023, which marks 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey," Komarov said.

Last week, Akkuyu Nuclear, the project’s company, received a license to generate electricity for 49 years. This summer the company expects to obtain a permit for the construction of the so-called non-nuclear part of the plant, for example, the turbine island, auxiliary buildings and facilities. Akkuyu Nuclear expects to receive the main license in 2018.

The governments of Russia and Turkey signed a cooperation Agreement in Ankara on May 12, 2010. The agreement provides for construction of a nuclear power plant consisting of four power units of NPP-2006 project with VVER-1200 reactors of total capacity 4.800 MW in Mersin province located on the southern coast of Turkey.