Lavrov praises East Asian summits as optimal venue for cooperation with ASEAN

Business & Economy
June 16, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian top diplomat has held talks with the foreign minister of Laos

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Annual East Asian summits are an optimal venue for interaction of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with regional and extra-regional partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnership

Russia’s top diplomat made this statement at a press conference after negotiations with Foreign Minister of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith.

"We have the common opinion that strengthening stability on the basis of building reliable and comprehensive architecture of equal and indivisible security that relies on the principles of respect for international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the non-use of force or the threat of force remains an important condition for the development of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region," he noted.

"We are united in that East Asian summits, which are held annually and which rely on ASEAN's interaction with its regional and extra-regional partners are the optimal venue for such a dialogue," the Russian foreign minister said.

