Gazprom raises gas production by 17.5% in 2017

Business & Economy
June 15, 21:28 UTC+3

In 2016, the company raised its gas export to non-CIS countries by 12.5%

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian gas giant Gazprom raises gas production by 17.5% on January 1 - June 15, 2017, Russia's major gas holding said in its report, adding that the company's gas production reached 215.7 billion cubic meters.

Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe

"The Gazprom group's gas production is preliminary estimated at 215.7 billion cubic meters in the period from January 1 through June 15, which was 17.5% more than in the same period of the previous year," the report said.

Under preliminary data, in the period under review, Gazprom's export to non-CIS countries grew by 13.2% as compared to the same months of 2016, the report said, adding that the indicator in the volume term increased by 10.3 billion cubic meters.

In particular, gas supplies to Central and North Europe demonstrated hike. In the designated period, Gazprom’s gas export to France went up by 5.7%, to Denmark - 9%, Germany - 15.6%, and Austria - 79.8%.

Shortly ago, Gazprom raised the 2017 gas production forecast to 450-454 billion cubic meters from 442.3 billion cubic meters.

According to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, in 2016, the company raised its gas export to non-CIS countries by 12.5% versus 2015 to more than 178.3 billion cubic meters, thus hitting the historical maximum. This year’s gas export may exceed 180 billion cubic meters.

