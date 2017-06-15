Gazprom raises gas production by 17.5% in 2017

Direct Line with the president: Putin answers questions on Russia's foreign policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 21:01
Russian Central Bank plans to hold meeting on monetary policyBusiness & Economy June 15, 19:54
US Congress introduces new sanctions against RussiaWorld June 15, 19:19
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin IslandBusiness & Economy June 15, 18:48
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations CupSport June 15, 18:44
Russia’s FSB praises cyber security cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:41
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraftMilitary & Defense June 15, 18:34
Putin describes his biggest catch when fishingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:33
Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup matchSport June 15, 18:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian gas giant Gazprom raises gas production by 17.5% on January 1 - June 15, 2017, Russia's major gas holding said in its report, adding that the company's gas production reached 215.7 billion cubic meters.
"The Gazprom group's gas production is preliminary estimated at 215.7 billion cubic meters in the period from January 1 through June 15, which was 17.5% more than in the same period of the previous year," the report said.
Under preliminary data, in the period under review, Gazprom's export to non-CIS countries grew by 13.2% as compared to the same months of 2016, the report said, adding that the indicator in the volume term increased by 10.3 billion cubic meters.
In particular, gas supplies to Central and North Europe demonstrated hike. In the designated period, Gazprom’s gas export to France went up by 5.7%, to Denmark - 9%, Germany - 15.6%, and Austria - 79.8%.
Shortly ago, Gazprom raised the 2017 gas production forecast to 450-454 billion cubic meters from 442.3 billion cubic meters.
According to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, in 2016, the company raised its gas export to non-CIS countries by 12.5% versus 2015 to more than 178.3 billion cubic meters, thus hitting the historical maximum. This year’s gas export may exceed 180 billion cubic meters.