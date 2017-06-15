Back to Main page
Putin promises more regional airports in Russia

Business & Economy
June 15, 14:40 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the annual televised question and answer session said the number of regional airports in the country would be growing.

"We have a program on development of a network of airports," he said on Thursday. "We shall continue it in future, will allocate resources."

Vladimir Putin
