Turkey cancels inspection of Russian meat enterprises

Business & Economy
June 14, 18:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Turkish inspectors changed their minds, spokeswoman for Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog said

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Turkey canceled inspection of Russian meat companies, spokeswoman for Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS.

Rosselkhoznadzor said earleir that the Turkish delegation will hold talks with Rosselkhoznadzor on June 13 in Moscow. The parties were to discuss veterinary and phytosanitary issues. After the meeting, the Turkish inspectors planned to conduct a survey of Russian meat production enterprises located in the Bryansk, Orenburg and Moscow regions.

"The meeting did not happen because they changed their minds. They did not even get visas, there will be no inspection," Melano said, adding that so far the talks on appointing a new date for the visit of are not planned.

Earlier, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev informed TASS that the lifting of the embargo on the supply of Turkish vegetables should be discussed together with cancelling restrictions on Turkey's dairy and meat products from Russia.

Currently, almost all restrictions on the supply of agricultural products from Turkey have been lifted. Only tomatoes remain under the ban, in addition to Rosselkhoznadzor's restrictions on the import of tomatoes, peppers, pomegranates, eggplants, lettuce and iceberg, zucchini and pumpkins.

