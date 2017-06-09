Russia’s mortgage rates close to all-time low — Central Bank chief

WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:23
Arctic rescuers help out boats, tankers and want radio back at seaBusiness & Economy June 09, 17:17
Russian adventurer vows to pull off unprecedented balloon flight over Elbrus MountainSociety & Culture June 09, 16:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Mortgage lending rates in Russia are now close to all-time low values, Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
"Rates of banking loans are declining right after inflation and actually returned to the pre-crisis level, and even lower for the mortgage. Mortgage rates are currently close to all-time low," the banker said.
Banks now have all the opportunities to boost lending, Nabiullina said.
"Profit continues growing; loans for the economy grew in April by 1.3%. Lending of agriculture, mining industry, transport and communications is growing at the quicker rate. It is highly important that lending for small business, which was declining throughout the last year and was the point of concern for us, started recovering," she added.
The largest Russian banks earlier announced reduction of mortgage lending rates. The VTB Group slashed mortgage rates to 10% from June 7.