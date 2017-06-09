Back to Main page
Russian State Duma extends Elvira Nabiullina's term of office as Central Bank chief

Business & Economy
June 09, 15:16 UTC+3

Elvira Nabiullina has been occupying the post since June 24, 2013

© Marat Abulkhatin/Russian State Duma Photo Service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma voted to extend the term of office of Elvira Nabiullina as the Central Bank’s Governor for another 5 years. The new term will begin on June 24, 2017.

Elvira Nabiullina has been occupying the post since June 24, 2013. On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Nabiullina's candidacy to the State Duma to extend her term of office.

