Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom says 'take-or-pay' principle in gas contract with Ukraine not canceled

Business & Economy
June 06, 12:16 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The take-or-pay principle in the contract with Ukraine has not been canceled, Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev told a press conference.

"They say that the arbitration has canceled take-or-pay, it's not so. They did not cancel take-or-pay. The work is underway," Medvedev said.

Untitrust investigation 

Gazprom counts on completing the antimonopoly investigation of the European Commission this year: 

"Still, we hope that this year it will be over," Alexander Medvedev said.

Medvedev also added that Gazprom intends to stay "within the framework of this investigation, which has clear boundaries."

"We do not recognize our own guilt, and we are not going to admit it. We are simply not guilty, but we started a dialogue with the European Commission to let the European market develop," he said.

Read also

Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gas

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
2
Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoin
3
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — source
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Middle East region
6
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG export
7
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad region
TOP STORIES
Реклама