Gazprom says 'take-or-pay' principle in gas contract with Ukraine not canceled

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The take-or-pay principle in the contract with Ukraine has not been canceled, Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev told a press conference.
"They say that the arbitration has canceled take-or-pay, it's not so. They did not cancel take-or-pay. The work is underway," Medvedev said.
Gazprom counts on completing the antimonopoly investigation of the European Commission this year:
"Still, we hope that this year it will be over," Alexander Medvedev said.
Medvedev also added that Gazprom intends to stay "within the framework of this investigation, which has clear boundaries."
"We do not recognize our own guilt, and we are not going to admit it. We are simply not guilty, but we started a dialogue with the European Commission to let the European market develop," he said.