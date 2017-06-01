Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gas

Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEFRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:18
ST.PETERSBURG, June 1 / TASS / Gazprom Head Alexei Miller is not concerned about Ukraine siphoning off gas, at the expense of the anti-monopoly fine, he told journalists on Thursday at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"Let them try," said Miller, when answering a question from a journalist.
In January 2016, the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee (UAMC) decided to impose a fine on Gazprom in the amount of 85.9 bln hryvnias, or around $3.2 bln, over violations of the law on protection of economic competition. Gazprom disputed the decision in the Economic Court of Kiev, though the court dismissed the complaint on February 22 of the last year.
On May 16, 2017 Kiev Economic Court of Appeal dismissed the complaint of Gazprom against the decision of Ukrainian courts, which upheld the lawsuit of Ukraine’s antimonopoly committee to oblige the Russian company to pay a fine. A source in the Ukrainian antimonopoly committee told TASS earlier that Gazprom has the right to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.