Introduction of national cryptocurrency requires examination — Central Bank chief

Moscow subway to host ‘Table Football’ contests ahead of 2017 Confederations CupSport June 05, 20:10
Total CEO: New projects in Russia is our long-term strategyBusiness & Economy June 05, 19:50
Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 18:51
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expectedRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 18:17
Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politicsWorld June 05, 17:49
Russian filmmaker receives European Film Academy awardSociety & Culture June 05, 17:22
Moscow should study reasons behind Arab world’s critical attitude to Doha, expert saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 17:15
Russia to launch new-generation navigation satellite next yearScience & Space June 05, 17:04
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze youSociety & Culture June 05, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The issue of national cryptocurrency introduction as the analog for the ruble requires examination, Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.
"Financial regulators of the majority of countries are at the examination stage of this phenomenon. Many of those legalizing [cryptocurrencies] are legalizing them as digital assets, rather than as substitutes or analogs for the national currency," the banker said.
If cryptocurrencies are viewed as a digital asset or a digital security, the Central Bank can "consider the way for us to move quicker," Nabiullina said. "If the currency nature is exactly the case in point, then it will definitely require much more time," she added.
Russia has plans to develop a domestic virtual currency, Deputy Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said earlier at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.