Renault ready to produce electric cars in Russia - Rosseti

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. France’s Renault is ready to localize production of electric cars in Russia but their price at the first stage will be twice higher in comparison to their counterparts operating on gasoline, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Russian power grids operator Rosseti Roman Berdnikov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday.

"They are ready to localize assembly in Russia," the top manager said. The company needs to be sure that opportunities for product sales exist, he said. "They are proactive in this regard," Berdnikov said. Nissan shares their position he said.

Electric car prices will go down later on, Berdnikov said. "An electric car is twice higher so far. However, the price will decline significantly in case of a certain volume. It may be reduced to an ordinary car price. It’s all about volumes," the top manager said.

A higher price should not discourage potential buyers of electric cars because motorists will be able to save on the fuel price and the opportunity of free car parking, Berdnikov added.