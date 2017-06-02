Gazprom, Rosneft may be privatized within 7-10 years — Russian deputy PM

Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food suppliesBusiness & Economy June 02, 9:17
Putin says Russian-Chinese relations evolve positivelyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 9:04
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — mediaWorld June 02, 8:28
World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accordWorld June 02, 8:04
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 4:41
WRAP: St. Petersburg forum participants address digital economy issues on first dayBusiness & Economy June 02, 3:51
Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov does not rule out that energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft may be further privatized in near 7-10 years.
"Of course, they can," he said when asked whether the companies can be privatized within 7-10 years. "I consider it logical and important," he added.