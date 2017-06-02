Back to Main page
Gazprom, Rosneft may be privatized within 7-10 years — Russian deputy PM

Business & Economy
June 02, 9:20 UTC+3

"I consider it logical and important," Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov does not rule out that energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft may be further privatized in near 7-10 years.

"Of course, they can," he said when asked whether the companies can be privatized within 7-10 years. "I consider it logical and important," he added.

