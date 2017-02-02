Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government enacts 2017-2019 state assets privatization plan

Business & Economy
February 02, 13:37 UTC+3
The government has discussed a potential privatization of VTB Bank, Russian Railways, Russian Post, according to a source familiar with the outcome of the meeting
Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian government has adopted the program on privatization of state-owned assets for 2017-2019, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Thursday.

"Adopted," he said when asked a respective question.

Read also
Russian government aims to raise billions of rubles from privatization deals in 2017-2019

The government meeting headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev focused on the forecast plan and the main areas of federal property privatization for 2017-2019.

Related ministries and departments have been involved in coordination of the plan in the past months. In end-January, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said that the Ministry had submitted its proposals on the plan of state assets privatization for 2017-2019. Earlier Oreshkin said that Sovcomflot topped the list of assets to be privatized this year. Also, the plan implies the privatization of Russia’s second-largest lender, an 8% stake in diamond producer Alrosa and state-owned stakes in Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port in 2017-2019.

As was reported earlier head of the Russian Property Management Agency Dmitry Pristanskov said that stakes in VTB (10.9%), Sovcomflot (25% minus 1 share) and Novorossiysk Commercial Seaport (20%) had been approved for privatization in 2017.

Privatization of VTB, Russian Railways and Russian Post

Russia’s government has discussed a potential privatization of VTB Bank, Russian Railways, Russian Post and other big assets at Thursday meeting, a source familiar with the outcome of the meeting told journalists when asked which companies were mentioned in the discussion.

Read also
Ex-finance minister calls for more privatization in fuel and energy sphere

"Russian Railways, there are certain shares there, VTB was mentioned, later Russian Post," the source said, adding though that "a respective law is needed for this."

Another source confirmed the information. He also said that no additional government meetings devoted to privatization are planned, but the discussion regarding the matter is underway.

"There will be no additional government meeting, while the discussion is not over, it will continue. Of course, there are questions regarding preferred shares of Russian Railways left, regarding a number of other companies. The reform of the Russian Post needs to be continued. The discussion will always continue, particularly on big assets," the source said.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
VTB Russian Railways
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама