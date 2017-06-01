Russian economy’s growth rates to be above average global ones by 2020

Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Growth rates of Russia’s GDP should reach the level above the average global ones by 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with international investors.
"We set a task: growth rates of the domestic economy should be above world’s ones at the turn of 2019-2020. It is very important to ensure the inflow of capitals into the Russian economy to this end," the Russian president said.
Russia seeks to offer the most convenient instruments for investors in this context, such as joint investment platforms with participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Putin added.