Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian economy’s growth rates to be above average global ones by 2020

Business & Economy
June 01, 20:07 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Foreign businesses lack state guarantees for their investment in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Growth rates of Russia’s GDP should reach the level above the average global ones by 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with international investors.

"We set a task: growth rates of the domestic economy should be above world’s ones at the turn of 2019-2020. It is very important to ensure the inflow of capitals into the Russian economy to this end," the Russian president said.

Russia seeks to offer the most convenient instruments for investors in this context, such as joint investment platforms with participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Putin added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
2
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
3
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
4
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
5
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and Odessa
6
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
7
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South Africa
TOP STORIES
Реклама