Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s deputy PM believes OPEC deal will stabilize oil prices and ruble exchange rate

Business & Economy
June 01, 15:22 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Extending OPEC agreement on reducing oil production will stabilize oil prices and the ruble exchange rate, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

"In general, this decision and our participation in the OPEC agreement is a two-component plus - oil prices are stable, and at the same time we do not create excessive pressure on the ruble exchange rate. We do not want oil prices to rise or fall sharply, depending on the short-term decisions of the producer countries," Dvorkovich said.

Ruble exchange rate 

The exchange rate of 60-65 rubles per dollar is favorable for the Russian economy, Dvorkovich forecasts.

Read also

Putin unwilling to publicly forecast ruble dymanics

"The situation [with the ruble’s exchange rate - TASS] will not change radically as it may fluctuate within due limits but I don’t expect any sharp changes. If oil prices keep within reasonable ranges, and they should, given the current OPEC decisions, fluctuations of $5-10 regarding both the oil price and the exchange rate are always possible, no big thing," he said.

Earlier, the Economic Development Ministry said it expects a serious weakening of the ruble to 63-64 rubles per dollar. In the baseline scenario of the macro forecast until 2020, the ministry expects that the dollar exchange rate will be 68 rubles at the end of 2017, and 70.8 rubles at the end of 2018.

In the target (positive) version of the macro-forecast, the dollar exchange rate is expected at 68 rubles at the end of 2017, and at 70.3 rubles at the end of 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
2
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
3
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
4
Moscow may demand US compensation for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement
7
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама