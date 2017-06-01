Russia’s deputy PM believes OPEC deal will stabilize oil prices and ruble exchange rate

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Extending OPEC agreement on reducing oil production will stabilize oil prices and the ruble exchange rate, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS.

"In general, this decision and our participation in the OPEC agreement is a two-component plus - oil prices are stable, and at the same time we do not create excessive pressure on the ruble exchange rate. We do not want oil prices to rise or fall sharply, depending on the short-term decisions of the producer countries," Dvorkovich said.

Ruble exchange rate

The exchange rate of 60-65 rubles per dollar is favorable for the Russian economy, Dvorkovich forecasts.

"The situation [with the ruble’s exchange rate - TASS] will not change radically as it may fluctuate within due limits but I don’t expect any sharp changes. If oil prices keep within reasonable ranges, and they should, given the current OPEC decisions, fluctuations of $5-10 regarding both the oil price and the exchange rate are always possible, no big thing," he said.

Earlier, the Economic Development Ministry said it expects a serious weakening of the ruble to 63-64 rubles per dollar. In the baseline scenario of the macro forecast until 2020, the ministry expects that the dollar exchange rate will be 68 rubles at the end of 2017, and 70.8 rubles at the end of 2018.

In the target (positive) version of the macro-forecast, the dollar exchange rate is expected at 68 rubles at the end of 2017, and at 70.3 rubles at the end of 2018.