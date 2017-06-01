Gazprom head urges to wait for Stockholm Arbitration’s decision on dispute with Naftogaz

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexei Miller urged to wait for the final decision of the Stockholm Arbitration on the dispute with Naftogaz of Ukraine.

"There is no decision yet. I do not know what Naftogaz says, there is no official decision. So there is nothing to comment on," Miller told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017.