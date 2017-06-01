Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom head urges to wait for Stockholm Arbitration’s decision on dispute with Naftogaz

Business & Economy
June 01, 10:58 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexei Miller urged to wait for the final decision of the Stockholm Arbitration on the dispute with Naftogaz of Ukraine.

"There is no decision yet. I do not know what Naftogaz says, there is no official decision. So there is nothing to comment on," Miller told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017.

Read also

Gazprom comments on Stockholm Court's ruling in dispute with Naftogaz

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
2
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business
3
Putin praises SPIEF as globally recognized discussion platform
4
Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream
5
Defense minister briefs Putin on successful missile attack on IS facilities in Syria
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Saudi energy minister may visit Russia's Siberia in summer
TOP STORIES
Реклама