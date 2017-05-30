Alrosa and Namibia can set up joint system of diamond sales

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian diamond miner Alrosa can start cooperating with Namibia in the diamond sales sphere, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev told TASS on Tuesday.

"De Beers has no exclusive right to mine diamonds in Namibia and cut them. Alrosa can also participate. We made the first step and offered development of the joint sales system to the Namibian party," Trutnev said.

Namibia is gradually parting with De Beers and attempting to sell gems independently, the Russian official said. "Russia has traveled this path slightly earlier," Trutnev added.

Namdeb Holdings, a joint venture of the Namibian government and De Beers (50% held by each side), is the largest diamond miner in Namibia. The company produced 1.57 mln carats in 2016.