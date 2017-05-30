Putin vows to continue sharing best practices in nuclear power industry with India

World’s popular sports broadcaster ranks Sharapova 23rd in top-100 global athletes listSport May 30, 21:41
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will continue sharing the best practices in the nuclear power industry with India, President Vladimir Putin said in his article "Russia and India: 70 years together" for The Times of India newspaper, published on Tuesday to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between two countries.
Interaction in peaceful use of atomic energy is "one of the fundamental components of the relationship between India and Russia," Putin said.
"We intend to further share best practices in this important industry with India and contribute to enhancing its energy security," the Russian leader noted.
The first nuclear power unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in India was commissioned with assistance of Russian specialists in 2013, Putin said. The second unit was transferred to the Indian side in October 2016 and construction of the third and fourth power units began, he said. "All of this contributes to the implementation of the plans to develop nuclear energy in India involving the construction of at least 12 power units in its territory by 2020," the Russian president added.