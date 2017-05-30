Malaysia eager to establish direct flights with Moscow

SINGAPORE, May 30. /TASS/. Malaysia is interested in seeing direct flights launched between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur as "an essential ingredient" towards establishing closer relationship between the capital cities, the Director General of the ASEAN-Malaysia National Secretariat Jojie Samuel told TASS.

"This would allow greater interaction between the peoples of both cities," said the senior diplomat from the Foreign Ministry of Malaysia.

"While the level of cooperation has been commendable, there is still much that can be done especially in disaster management and humanitarian assistance, sports and cultural exchanges," the diplomat went on.

He also stressed that the ASEAN countries "appreciate Russia’s announcement last year to increase the admission quota for ASEAN students in Russian institutions of higher education by 10%".

"This is indeed a positive development in bolstering cooperation in education between both sides," he went on.

The top diplomat also urged a more active role of the youth in ASEAN-Russia relations. "Malaysia believes that Youth plays a vital role in strengthening people-to-people linkages between ASEAN and Russia," he said.