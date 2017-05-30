Putin to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) scheduled to be held in Russia’s second largest city from May 31 to June 3, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Russian leader will hold a number of meetings with foreign leaders, as well as with Russian and foreign businessmen.

Day one

On June 1, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on an official visit to Russia. He is expected to hold talks with the Russian president on a wide range of issues "related to boosting privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, particularly to expanding trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin press service said.

"Besides, there will be an exchange of views on pressing regional and global issues, including the fight against terrorism. The two leaders are also expected to meet with leading Russian and Indian businessmen," the statement adds.

On the same day, Putin will meet with heads of international news outlets, hold talks with the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s international expert council and representatives of the global investment community.

Day two

On Friday, the Russian president is scheduled to participate in the SPIEF plenary meeting. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and Moldovan President Igor Dodon are also expected to address the forum.

In addition, Putin will take part in a panel discussion dubbed Russia-US Business Dialogue.

He will hold talks with the Austrian federal chancellor and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Putin will also discuss Russia’s investment climate and business potential with the CEOs of top foreign companies.

Day three

On Saturday, Putin will attend the ceremony of naming a new Russian Arctic LNG carrier, a tanker of the unique Arc7 class, built for the Yamal LNG project. It will be named after Christophe de Margerie, the late CEO of French oil corporation Total S.A., who died in an aircraft crash in Moscow on 20 October, 2014.

SPIEF platform

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is the most important annual economic conference held in Russia. Since 1997, heads of state, ministers, CEOs of Russian and foreign companies have been meeting to discuss economic issues that Russia and the developing countries are facing. Since 2005, Russia’s president has been taking part in the forum.

The SPIEF platform is a place where big contracts are made. At the 2016 forum, more than 330 agreements totaling one trillion rubles (roughly $17.6 bln) were signed, while 12,000 people from 130 countries participated in the event.

The 2017 SPIEF, organized by the Roscongress State Foundation set up in 2016, will focus on the new economic reality and the search for new sources of growth. The 2017 SPIEF is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.

TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.