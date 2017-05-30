Russian, Chinese businessmen to discuss energy cooperation strategies in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, May 30. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese entrepreneurs will gather in the run-up to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to discuss strategies of cooperation on energy and environmental issues.

The two-day conference, headlined "Integration of the Great Eurasian Partnership and the ‘One Belt - One Road’ initiative", will be held in the Russian-Chinese Business Park in St. Petersburg. The discussion will be led by Russian presidential aide Sergei Glazyev.

"The conference, organized with the assistance of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Eurasian Economic Commission, is devoted to the implementation of initiatives on forming the Great Eurasian Partnership, as well as to the Year of Environment in Russia," the event’s organizing committee told TASS.

Among the event’s organizers are the Moscow State University, the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, the Russian-Chinese association on One Belt - One Road strategy research and the Academic Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences on problems of Eurasian integration, modernization, competitiveness and sustainable development,.